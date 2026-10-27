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Swiss Steel targets 1 million mt of annual low-carbon steel supply from Canada starting in 2030

Tuesday, 27 October 2026 11:47:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Swiss Steel Group has announced that it has signed an agreement with Canada Nickel Company outlining a potential long-term strategic partnership for the supply of low-carbon semi-finished steel products from Canada.

The agreement aims to combine Canada's mineral resources and low-carbon energy advantages with Swiss Steel Group's specialty steel production capabilities and established European customer network. Under the proposed partnership, Swiss Steel Group would secure exclusive access to approximately 1 million mt of low-carbon semi-finished steel products annually starting in 2030. The products, including billets and blooms, would be further processed at the company's specialty steel production facilities.

Frank Koch, CEO of Swiss Steel Group, stated that the planned cooperation would support the company's strategy of optimizing its industrial footprint while securing flexible access to competitive, low-carbon semi-finished steel products. He added that the companies would continue working toward establishing a commercially and technically viable long-term partnership.

NetZero Metals to supply low-carbon semi-finished steel

Canada Nickel intends to supply the products through its wholly owned subsidiary NetZero Metals, which plans to process concentrates from the company's Crawford Nickel project into finished nickel products.

NetZero Metals also plans to convert nickel-chromium magnetite concentrate into low-carbon, potentially net-zero-carbon, semi-finished stainless and specialty steel products.

Tags: Switzerland Europe Steelmaking Swiss Steel Group 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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