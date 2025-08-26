Swiss Steel tests hydrogen in furnaces without impacting steel quality

Swiss Steel Group has announced the results from its trials to replace natural gas with clean hydrogen in steel furnaces. The initiative is part of the EU-funded HYDREAMS project, which aims to cut 4.5 million mt of carbon emissions by 2032 and accelerate the steel industry’s green transition.

Pilot tests confirm no quality loss

The company has been testing different furnace and burner systems, while analyzing material properties and developing practical concepts for industrial application.

In pilot trials involving 13 different steel grades, Swiss Steel confirmed that hydrogen had no negative effect on the structure or composition of the final products. This result underscores hydrogen’s potential as a safe, efficient, and high-quality energy source for steel production.

Next steps: industrial demonstrations

Following these encouraging pilot trials, Swiss Steel plans to scale up to industrial demonstrations. The aim is to prove hydrogen as a key element of decarbonizing the steel industry.