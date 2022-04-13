﻿
English
Sweden’s SSAB to supply fossil-free steel to Epiroc

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 12:28:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it has started a partnership with Sweden-based mining company Epiroc on fossil-free steel that the latter plans to use in its mining equipment production.

Epiroc will use the fossil-free steel for material for a prototype underground machine produced at its facility in Örebro, planning to increase the usage of fossil-free steel. The company plans to halve its carbon emissions by 2030.   

In addition, SSAB’s fossil-free steel joint venture, the HYBRIT initiative, has received €143 million funding from the EU, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Sweden European Union steelmaking 

