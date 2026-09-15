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Stegra selects shipping partners for green steel plant in Boden

Tuesday, 15 September 2026 14:07:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Sweden-based green steel producer Stegra has announced that it has selected four shipping and logistics companies to manage sea transportation within the supply chain of its green steel plant in Boden, covering incoming raw materials and outgoing steel products.

The selected partners are ESL Shipping, Royal Wagenborg, Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Clarksons, with each company providing expertise for different parts of Stegra's seaborne logistics network. The shipping operations will include the transportation of scrap and iron to Boden and the shipment of finished steel products from the plant to service centers and customers across Europe.

ESL Shipping and Wagenborg to handle European steel flows

ESL Shipping and Royal Wagenborg will operate Stegra's European shipping network, transporting both input materials and finished steel products.

According to Stegra, ESL Shipping brings a modern fleet, extensive experience in the Baltic region and a focus on sustainable shipping. Royal Wagenborg, meanwhile, will contribute its Baltic shipping experience, ice-class capabilities and versatile fleet.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions will be responsible for securing iron ore deliveries, drawing on its dry bulk shipping expertise as well as its experience in ice-class and Arctic operations.

Clarksons, the world's largest shipbroker, has worked with Stegra as a strategic adviser, providing shipping and logistics expertise for the development of efficient, scalable and lower-carbon ocean freight solutions supporting the company's supply chain.

Shipping network complements Stegra's port and rail agreements

“With these four experienced players with complementing areas of expertise, we get robust, scalable and efficient handling of the seagoing supply chains needed for our operations in Boden and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration,” Stegra head of logistics Jenny Marin said.

The shipping agreements form part of Stegra's broader logistics network for its Boden green steel operations. The company previously announced agreements with the Swedish ports of Luleå, Skellefteå and Umeå, as well as an agreement with state-owned railway operator Green Cargo covering rail transportation between the ports and Stegra's steel plant in Boden.

Tags: Sweden European Union Steelmaking 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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