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Green Cargo to manage raw material and steel transport for Stegra’s Boden steel plant

Wednesday, 10 June 2026 11:15:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Swedish green steel producer Stegra has announced a new logistics partnership with state-owned rail freight operator Green Cargo to support transportation requirements for its upcoming steel plant in Boden.

Under the agreement, Green Cargo will manage the movement of both inbound raw materials and outbound finished steel products, becoming a central component of Stegra’s future logistics network.

Rail network to connect Boden plant with key Swedish ports

Stegra has already secured logistics agreements with the ports of Luleå, Skellefteå and Umeå, which will serve as major gateways for raw material imports and steel exports. Green Cargo will provide the rail connections between these ports and the Boden steelworks, creating an integrated transportation chain that links maritime and rail infrastructure.

According to Stegra, the involvement of an experienced freight rail operator will help optimize logistics flows and strengthen supply chain reliability once commercial production begins.


Tags: Sweden European Union Steelmaking Stegra 

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