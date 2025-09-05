Stegra strengthens steel exports with new port logistics agreements

Sweden-based Stegra, formerly known as H2 Green Steel, has announced a series of strategic logistics agreements with leading Swedish port operators to support the export and import operations of its Boden steel plant.

Port of Skellefteå agreement

At the Port of Skellefteå, Stegra will use an expanded port section to ship steel coils produced in Boden. Finnish port operator Rauanheimo will oversee selected cargo operations at this site.

Stegra emphasized that its collaborative approach with both the port authority and Rauanheimo has ensured the swift establishment of reliable export channels, which will be essential in the company’s first years of operations.

Port of Umeå agreement

Stegra has also signed an agreement with Kvarken Ports Umeå for operations at the Port of Umeå, while Rauanheimo will manage scrap cargo handling there. Expansion plans are underway to add scrap storage capacity in cooperation with Rauanheimo.

These agreements complement Stegra’s existing logistics partnership with the Port of Luleå, which serves as the company’s primary hub for inbound and outbound cargo.