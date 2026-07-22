Wuppermann and Stegra team up to supply near-zero-emission galvanized steel

German steel processor Wuppermann and Swedish green steel producer Stegra have announced that they have entered into a long-term tolling agreement under which Wuppermann will galvanize near-zero-emission steel products produced at Stegra's plant in Boden, Sweden, to supply customers in the construction, steel processing and machinery sectors.

The cooperation will be carried out through Wuppermann Staal Nederland, the Dutch subsidiary of Wuppermann. The company, which specializes in high-quality steel galvanizing, currently operates five production sites across Europe.

Companies aim to establish low-carbon steel value chain

According to the companies, Wuppermann's strip galvanizing facility in the Netherlands has the lowest carbon footprint among comparable plants in Europe, supported by its proprietary heat-to-coat process.

The companies stated that the partnership combines Stegra's near-zero-emission steel production with Wuppermann's low-carbon galvanizing technology, creating an integrated value chain aimed at setting new standards for sustainable steel production.