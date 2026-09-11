Vattenfall to build new power lines for SSAB's fossil-free steel mill in Luleå

Swedish electricity distribution company Vattenfall Eldistribution has announced that it has received a concession to build two new 170 kV power lines between Hällmyran and the Svartön industrial area in Luleå, supporting SSAB's transition to fossil-free steel production.

The two power lines, each approximately 11 km long, will be constructed in parallel with the already permitted lines between Hällmyran and Hertsöfältet. They will use a so-called Christmas tree design, allowing two lines to be accommodated on the same structure.

New lines to connect SSAB's Luleå steel mill to electricity grid

The new lines are intended to connect SSAB's new steel mill at Svartön to the electricity grid, providing the power infrastructure required for the company's transition from blast furnace-based steel production to a modern integrated electric steel mill.

According to Vattenfall, the investment will strengthen the regional electricity grid in Luleå and provide additional capacity to support industrial development and the region's growing electricity requirements. The company submitted its concession application on June 20, 2024, while the Swedish Energy Markets Inspectorate's concession decision entered into force on September 4, 2026. Construction of the new power lines is scheduled to begin in 2027, with commissioning expected in early 2029.