SSAB resumes construction of fossil-free steel plant in Luleå

Swedish steelmaker SSAB has announced that construction work at its new fossil-free steel plant in Luleå, suspended on June 26 following portable gas detector readings, will resume under controlled conditions in week 29.

The detectors recorded low concentrations of hydrogen cyanide that remained below the applicable exposure limits, while no related illnesses or symptoms were reported. During the suspension, SSAB conducted additional monitoring, updated its risk assessment and site safety plan, and required contractors to revise their occupational health and safety documentation.

The stationary monitoring program at the construction site will also be expanded as work resumes. SSAB stated that the interruptions are not expected to have any material impact on the project’s budget or schedule, with completion still planned for 2029.