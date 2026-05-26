SSAB to resume construction of new steel mill in Luleå after safety analysis

Sweden-based steelmaker SSAB has announced that it is initiating a controlled restart of construction work at its new steel mill project in Luleå this week, following an analysis into reported illness symptoms among subcontractor employees at the site.

According to SSAB, extensive measurements found no concentrations above applicable limit values in air, gases or soil, apart from previously known findings. Following consultations with external experts, the company concluded that the symptoms were caused by a combination of factors, primarily exposure to fine dust particles from construction activities, intensified by low humidity and seasonal respiratory viruses.

In connection with earthworks for the new steel mill, around 20 subcontractor employees reported illness symptoms, while seven sought medical care. SSAB had paused all work at the construction site on April 3, after four subcontractor employees reported illness-like symptoms and sought medical attention, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

Carl Orrling, technical director and head of the Transformation Office at SSAB, stated that safety remains the company’s first priority and that the site will be reopened step by step in a controlled and safe manner.