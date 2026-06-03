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SSAB’s Oxelösund EAF project back on track as power line construction resumes

Wednesday, 03 June 2026 10:46:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Swedish specialty steelmaker SSAB has announced that construction of the power line required for its new electric arc furnace (EAF) in Oxelösund will resume after all appeals against the project were withdrawn, clearing a major obstacle to the company’s decarbonization plans.

The development follows SSAB’s announcement that the startup of the new EAF could be delayed due to permitting issues affecting the transmission line that will supply electricity to the facility.

Power line project resumes after appeals withdrawn

The construction of the power line, which is being developed by Vattenfall Eldistribution, was suspended in April after appeals were filed concerning species protection issues. Following the withdrawal of all appeals, Vattenfall Eldistribution confirmed that construction work can now continue. As a result, SSAB expects the new electric arc furnace to begin production in the second quarter of 2027.

The power connection is a critical component of the Oxelösund transformation project, which will replace traditional blast furnace-based steelmaking with lower-emission electric arc furnace technology. SSAB said the Oxelösund project will enable the company to increase deliveries of decarbonized steel to customers while significantly reducing carbon emissions from its operations. According to the company, the transformation of the Oxelösund site is expected to reduce Sweden’s total carbon dioxide emissions by approximately three percent.


Tags: Sweden European Union Steelmaking SSAB 

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