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Sweden's SSAB posts higher financial results for H1 2026 amid higher prices and shipments

Wednesday, 22 July 2026 14:34:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has posted its financial and operational results for the first half of the current year.

The company reported a net profit of SEK 3.68 billion ($379.01 million) in the first half, compared to a net profit of SEK 2.98 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. The company's sales revenues amounted to SEK 52.82 billion ($5.43 billion) in the given period, increasing by 3.2 percent year on year. In the same period, the company reported an operating profit of SEK 4.89 billion ($503.8 million), compared to an operating profit of SEK 3.49 billion recorded in the first half of last year. The increases are due to higher prices and higher shipments

Meanwhile, in the first six months this year, SSAB's crude steel output increased by 3.3 percent to 4.05 million mt, while its finished steel production stood at 3.75 million mt, up by 2.6 percent, both year on year. Also, its steel shipments in the given period went up by 3.3 percent year on year to 3.49 million mt.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Sweden European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports SSAB 

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