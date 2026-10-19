Stegra selects three logistics partners in Germany, Belgium and UK for steel deliveries

Sweden-based green steel producer Stegra has announced that it has selected three port and logistics partners in Germany, Belgium and the UK to develop its European distribution network, connecting its steel plant in Boden, northern Sweden, with customers across Europe.

The selected partners are Haeger & Schmidt Logistics (HSL) in Duisburg, Germany, PSA Breakbulk in Antwerp, Belgium, and Thor Shortsea & Terminals (TST) in Hull, UK. The three logistics hubs will provide access to major industrial regions and customer clusters through multimodal transportation networks.

Stegra establishes logistics hubs in Germany, Belgium and UK

Haeger & Schmidt Logistics will organize and carry out transportation from the port of entry in Antwerp to inland European destinations, including through its own terminal in Duisburg. The company provides multimodal transport services using barges, trucks and rail, alongside logistics coordination and supply chain services.

Meanwhile, PSA Breakbulk will provide terminal operations in Antwerp, specializing in steel, metals, breakbulk and project cargo. The terminal offers connections for short-sea and deep sea vessels, as well as barge, rail and road transportation, and has specialized equipment for handling steel coils.

In the UK, Thor Shortsea & Terminals will provide terminal and logistics services through its operations in Hull. The company specializes in steel handling and warehousing and offers integrated terminal, freight forwarding and transportation services across the country.

According to Stegra, the geographically complementary hubs will support the development of its European supply chain and provide greater flexibility in distributing steel products to customers.

Stegra continues developing logistics network for Boden steel plant

Jenny Marin, head of logistics at Stegra, stated that port and logistics partners are essential to connecting the company's operations in northern Sweden with customers across Europe. She highlighted the importance of the three partnerships in providing flexibility, reliability and geographic coverage.

The company also noted that it will continue expanding its European logistics network.

In Sweden, Stegra has already signed agreements with the ports of Luleå, Skellefteå and Umeå for inbound and outbound logistics operations.

Separately, the company has selected ESL Shipping and Royal Wagenborg to handle European maritime transportation of raw materials and finished steel products, while Pangaea Logistics Solutions will support iron ore deliveries. Clarksons has also been involved as a strategic shipping and logistics adviser.