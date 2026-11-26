Swedish green steel producer Stegra reportedly needs at least $2 billion in additional financing to complete its green steel plant in Boden, northern Sweden, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

The additional funding requirement follows a sharp increase in construction costs after an earlier financing shortage slowed work on the project.

Several financing options explored

The company is reportedly considering several financing options, including additional equity contributions from existing shareholders, public support, new borrowing and greater flexibility from its lenders. Planned asset sales, outsourcing arrangements and strategic partnerships could reduce the amount of additional capital required. Wallenberg Investments, which led Stegra's €1.4 billion financing round completed in June 2026, is expected to play a key role in the negotiations. The parties are reportedly aiming to secure the necessary financing by mid-December.

Stegra declined to confirm the reported $2 billion funding requirement, stating that it was working with shareholders and lenders to secure the financing needed to complete the project. In September, Stegra officially acknowledged that it would require additional capital after a review revealed that project completion costs were substantially higher than estimated in June. The company attributed the increase primarily to inflation and the additional costs associated with accelerating construction following an extended period of reduced activity.