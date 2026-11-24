Swedish iron ore producer LKAB and Sweden-based steelmaker Stegra have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance their cooperation on the potential long-term supply of direct reduction (DR) grade iron ore pellets to Stegra's integrated green steel plant in Boden, Sweden.

According to Stegra's statement, the agreement builds on the previously announced plans for trial deliveries and covers commercial, technical and logistical cooperation. The companies will work towards establishing a long-term supply agreement, implementing a pellet testing program and developing rail-based transportation arrangements between LKAB's operations and Stegra's Boden facility.

LKAB and Stegra to assess pellet performance and rail logistics

Under the technical testing program, the companies will assess the physical, chemical and metallurgical properties of LKAB's DR grade pellets under conditions relevant to Stegra's production process.

Meanwhile, logistical cooperation will cover transport routes, terminal infrastructure, loading and unloading operations, train and wagon requirements, and contingency planning to ensure reliable and efficient pellet deliveries to Boden.

LKAB president and CEO Johan Menckel highlighted the company's ambition to contribute to the development of competitive, near-zero-emission industrial value chains through its high-quality iron ore. Meanwhile, Stegra CEO Håkan Buskhe emphasized that securing domestically sourced iron ore feedstock has been an objective since the project's inception, adding that closer cooperation with LKAB would strengthen both the Boden project and Sweden's industrial value chain.