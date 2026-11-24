In the January-October period this year, China's semi-finished steel exports amounted to 17.2228 million mt, up 44.69 percent year on year, according to China's customs authorities.

In October alone, China's semi-finished steel exports totaled 1.5684 million mt, down 2.52 percent month on month, while increasing by 33.62 percent year on year.

In the first ten months this year, China's semi-finished steel imports totaled 698,300 mt, up 13.07 percent year on year.

In October alone, China's semi-finished steel imports amounted to 17,100 mt, down 50.89 percent month on month, while decreasing 43.12 percent year on year.