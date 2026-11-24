In accordance with the requirements of the Measures for the Implementation of Capacity Replacement in the Iron and Steel Industry, the capacity replacement scheme for the Rizhao Steel Premium Base Short-Process Green and Smart Demonstration Project is hereby changed to the capacity replacement scheme for the Rizhao Steel Premium Base Phase II Green, Low-Carbon, Intelligent and High-End Premium Steel Project of Shandong Iron and Steel Group Rizhao Co., Ltd., according to Shandong Provincial Special Action Office for the Chemical Industry. The revised scheme is now open for public notice. The public notice period is from November 20, 2026 to December 14, 2026.

Project details are as below: Shandong Iron and Steel Group Rizhao Co., Ltd. plans to build one 4,350-cubic-meter blast furnace with a production capacity of 3.47 million mt per year, and one 210-mt converter with a production capacity of 2.1 million mt per year. The proposed construction start date is 2027, with commissioning targeted for 2029. The replacement ratio is 1.5:1.

In particular, Shandong Province-based Chinese steelmaker Shandong Minyuan Steel Co., Ltd. has decommissioned two 505 cubic meters blast furnaces with a combined capacity of 1.2 million mt; and two converters with a combined capacity of 1.9 million mt. Shandong Province-based Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. has decommissioned three 1,080 cubic meters blast furnaces and one 1,880 cubic meters blast furnace, involving capacities of 3.195 million mt and 1.6 million mt respectively, as well as two 120-mt converters and one 50-mt electric furnace, involving a capacity of 2.335 million mt. The converted capacity totals 8.355 million mt, with the remaining 1.875 million mt reserved for future use.