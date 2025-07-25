Sweden’s SSAB posts lower revenues for H1 2025 amid weak prices

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has posted its financial and operational results for the first half of the current year.

The company reported a net profit of SEK 2.98 billion ($312.64 million) in the first half, compared to a net profit of SEK 4.99 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. The company’s sales revenues amounted to SEK 51.15 billion ($5.36 billion) in the given period, decreasing by 7.7 percent year on year due to lower prices. In the same period, the company reported an operating profit of SEK 3.49 billion ($366.16 million), compared to an operating profit of SEK 6.12 billion recorded in the first half of last year.

Meanwhile, in the first six months this year, SSAB’s crude steel output increased by 1.4 percent to 3.92 million mt, while its finished steel production stood at 3.65 million mt, up by four percent, both year on year. Also, its steel shipments in the given period went up by 4.8 percent year on year to 3.38 million mt.