Sweden-based SKF moves part of its production from South Korea to Mexico

Monday, 11 December 2023 00:50:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Sweden-based global bearing company SKF has transferred part of its production of bearings for the automotive industry from its factory in Busan (South Korea) to its plants in China, India and the central Mexican state of Puebla.

"By transferring the supply of products to SKF's factories in Puebla, Mexico, Pune, India, and Shanghai ATC, China, these businesses will be closer to their existing customers," the company reported in a statement.

"This also supports the Group's Automotive strategy and the ongoing portfolio re-positioning towards the electric vehicle drivetrain and commercial vehicle segments," the company said.

SKF in Mexico has plants in the northern state of Nuevo León and in the central state of Puebla, the company employed 1,837 people as of the end of last year, according to company information, seen by SteelOrbis.

The company produces steel bearings for the automotive industry, for the industrial sector and the agricultural industry.