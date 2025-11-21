SunCoke extends coke supply deal with Cleveland-Cliffs

US-based high-quality coke producer SunCoke Energy, Inc. has announced a three-year extension of its coke supply agreement with US-based mining and natural resources company Cleveland‑Cliffs Inc. Under the contract, starting January 1 2026, SunCoke’s Haverhill facility in Ohio will annually supply 500,000 mt of metallurgical coke to Cleveland-Cliffs’ blast furnaces.

SunCoke CEO Katherine Gates said, “This contract affirms the long-term partnership of SunCoke and Cleveland-Cliffs. We are pleased to continue supplying coke from our Haverhill facility to Cliffs’ blast furnaces.”

The agreement underscores a strong commitment between the two companies to maintain stable blast furnace feedstock supply. SunCoke’s Haverhill cokemaking facility with an annual 1.1 million mt capacity uses an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or power generation.