Stellantis announces $13 billion US investment plan for next four years

The multinational car company Stellantis has unveiled a record $13 billion investment to expand its US manufacturing operations over the next four years. The plan - the largest in the company’s 100-year history - aims to increase the company’s US vehicle production by 50 percent, launch five new vehicles, and introduce 19 model updates by 2029.

The investment will also create more than 5,000 new jobs across plants in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana, strengthening Stellantis’ position in the American automotive market.

Illinois: Belvidere plant to reopen for Jeep production

Stellantis will invest over $600 million to reopen the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois. The facility will produce two new Jeep® models, the Cherokee and Compass, with production expected to start in 2027. The reopening is set to create approximately 3,300 jobs.

Ohio: new midsize truck production in Toledo

In Ohio, Stellantis plans to invest nearly $400 million to produce an all-new midsize truck at the Toledo Assembly Complex, home to the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator. The project, expected to start in 2028, will add about 900 jobs.

Additional investments in the Toledo plant will enhance production technologies and component supply for existing Jeep models.

Michigan: new large SUV and next-generation Dodge Durango

In Michigan, Stellantis will invest $100 million to retool the Warren Truck Assembly Plant for the production of an all-new range-extended EV and internal combustion SUV starting in 2028, creating around 900 jobs.

Meanwhile, $130 million will be invested at the Detroit Assembly Complex in Jefferson to prepare for the next-generation Dodge Durango, with production scheduled to begin in 2029.

Indiana: new GMET4 EVO engine production

The company will also strengthen its powertrain operations in Kokomo, Indiana, investing over $100 million to produce the new GMET4 EVO four-cylinder engine from 2026. The investment will add more than 100 jobs and reinforce Stellantis’ role in US engine manufacturing.