Stellantis eyes $10 billion investment in US

The multinational car company Stellantis is considering a major expansion in US operations, with plans to invest around $10 billion in production plants in Illinois and Michigan to bolster manufacturing and reinforce its presence in the world's largest automotive market, according to a report by Bloomberg. Negotiations are ongoing, with no final decision made yet.

The investment is expected to go toward reopening plants, new vehicle model launches, hiring, and strengthening brand lines such as Jeep and RAM.

This investment is said to be designed to reduce vulnerabilities to tariff shifts and deepen supply chain resilience. Stellantis is aligning this plan with ongoing US-EU trade and tariff negotiations, ensuring the investment is compatible with regulatory environments.