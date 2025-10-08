 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Stellantis...

Stellantis eyes $10 billion investment in US

Wednesday, 08 October 2025 15:10:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The multinational car company Stellantis is considering a major expansion in US operations, with plans to invest around $10 billion in production plants in Illinois and Michigan to bolster manufacturing and reinforce its presence in the world's largest automotive market, according to a report by Bloomberg. Negotiations are ongoing, with no final decision made yet.

The investment is expected to go toward reopening plants, new vehicle model launches, hiring, and strengthening brand lines such as Jeep and RAM.

This investment is said to be designed to reduce vulnerabilities to tariff shifts and deepen supply chain resilience. Stellantis is aligning this plan with ongoing US-EU trade and tariff negotiations, ensuring the investment is compatible with regulatory environments.


Tags: US North America Automotive Investments Production 

Similar articles

Nippon Steel to drop purchase attempt for US Steel in favor of investment, Trump says in meeting with Japanese leader

07 Feb | Steel News

Voestalpine to build $62.3 million steel plant in US

24 Aug | Steel News

POSCO commissions automotive steel processing plant in US

15 Sep | Steel News

New surface treatment facility to be inaugurated in Kocaeli, Turkey

27 Apr | Steel News

POSCO builds 120,000 mt processing center for US auto industry

04 Feb | Steel News

POSCO reveals expansion plans for 2010

07 Jan | Steel News

US low-carbon diet starting on January 1 will affect steel sector

29 Dec | Steel News

GM and SAIC announces expansion in India

08 Dec | Steel News

What’s behind the decrease in the Turkish flat steel market?

22 Sep | Flats and Slab

Economic overviews of Mexico and Canada – March 3, 2008

03 Mar | Steel Matters