Toyota plans major investment to expand US hybrid production

Monday, 24 November 2025 14:57:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Toyota Motor North America, a subsidiary of Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation, has unveiled a $912 million investment across five US manufacturing plants, aiming to significantly expand hybrid-vehicle production capacity and meet growing demand in the American market.

The investment will be allocated to facilities in Buffalo plant in West Virginia, Georgetown plant in Kentucky, Blue Springs plant in Mississippi, Jackson plant in Tennessee, and Troy plant in Missouri.

These plants support the production of critical hybrid components and vehicle assembly, forming the backbone of Toyota’s expanding US electrified-vehicle portfolio.

Part of Toyota’s broader $10 billion US expansion plan

The announcement follows Toyota’s commitment - made on November 13 - to invest up to $10 billion in the US over the next five years.

With this new round of investment, Toyota’s total cumulative investment in the US since entering the market nearly 70 years ago is expected to reach almost $60 billion.

Supporting Toyota’s local-production strategy

The company describes the investment as an extension of its “best-company-in-town” approach, which emphasizes:

  • producing and investing locally,
  • contributing to community development,
  • offering vehicle options tailored to regional needs through its multi-pathway strategy.

In the US, Toyota employs around 50,000 people, operates 11 manufacturing plants, and has produced more than 35 million vehicles to date.


