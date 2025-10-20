 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Cleveland-Cliffs...

Cleveland-Cliffs Steelton plant to officially close early 2026

Monday, 20 October 2025 17:12:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Cleveland-Cliffs has announced the permanent closure of its Steelton plant come next year.

This decision was made months after the company idled the riverside plant along with 500 layoffs. Cleveland-Cliffs shared a letter with its employees explaining that due to “weak demand and insufficient pricing for the products produced at the facility,” the company must move to close the idled Steelton plant. The letter concluded with Cleveland-Cliffs intending to make an official announcement to permanently close the plant on January 13, 2026.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking Production Cleveland-Cliffs 

Similar articles

Nippon Steel to drop purchase attempt for US Steel in favor of investment, Trump says in meeting with Japanese leader

07 Feb | Steel News

US-based Cleveland-Cliffs to provisionally idle two iron ore mines

14 Apr | Steel News

Nippon Steel to drop purchase attempt for US Steel in favor of investment, Trump says in meeting with Japanese leader

07 Feb | Steel News

US-based Cleveland-Cliffs to provisionally idle two iron ore mines

14 Apr | Steel News