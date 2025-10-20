Cleveland-Cliffs Steelton plant to officially close early 2026

Cleveland-Cliffs has announced the permanent closure of its Steelton plant come next year.

This decision was made months after the company idled the riverside plant along with 500 layoffs. Cleveland-Cliffs shared a letter with its employees explaining that due to “weak demand and insufficient pricing for the products produced at the facility,” the company must move to close the idled Steelton plant. The letter concluded with Cleveland-Cliffs intending to make an official announcement to permanently close the plant on January 13, 2026.