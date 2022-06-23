Strike Resources to export first iron ore from Port Hedland by end of July

Thursday, 23 June 2022 12:26:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based mining company Strike Resources has announced that it has provided an update on mining operations at its Pilbara Paulsens East Iron Ore Project (Paulsens East) and the imminent first shipment of iron ore.

The company, which plans to commence hauling Paulsens East iron ore into its allocated stockpile bunker at Utah Point in July this year, is targeting its first shipment of approximately 55,000 mt of iron ore by the end of July this year.

The company has signed an agreement with the Pilbara Ports Authority, securing access for the export of an annual 200,000 mt of iron ore out of Port Hedland.