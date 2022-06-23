﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Strike Resources to export first iron ore from Port Hedland by end of July

Thursday, 23 June 2022 12:26:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australia-based mining company Strike Resources has announced that it has provided an update on mining operations at its Pilbara Paulsens East Iron Ore Project (Paulsens East) and the imminent first shipment of iron ore.

The company, which plans to commence hauling Paulsens East iron ore into its allocated stockpile bunker at Utah Point in July this year, is targeting its first shipment of approximately 55,000 mt of iron ore by the end of July this year.

The company has signed an agreement with the Pilbara Ports Authority, securing access for the export of an annual 200,000 mt of iron ore out of Port Hedland.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining 

Similar articles

Samarco and creditors settle on arbitration

22 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 22, 2022

22 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Goa government to start new auction of iron ore mining leases in 2-3 months

22 Jun | Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 2.03 percent

22 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 21, 2022

21 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Alien Metals to produce high grade iron ore from Hancock project, completes Vivash Gorge project acquisition

21 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian high grade iron ore prices drop again while premium rises

20 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canadian iron ore production down 5.2 percent in April

20 Jun | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - June 20, 2022

20 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian miners seek immediate withdrawal of Karnataka restriction of iron ore movement

20 Jun | Steel News