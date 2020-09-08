Strike granted mining lease for Paulsens East Iron Ore Project

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 17:19:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Australia-based mining company Strike Resources Ltd (Strike) has announced that the mining lease for its Paulsens East Iron Ore Project has been granted by the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety for an initial term of 21 years.

This is another significant milestone for the project and will pave the way for Strike to lodge its mining proposal for formal approval to carry out mining operations.

The company is currently finalizing the documentation for its mining proposal and access agreements with various stakeholders to facilitate the grant of miscellaneous licences required for haulage and access roads and other infrastructure to support mining operations.

“The granting of our mining lease is another key milestone for the company as we continue to make rapid progress in advancing the Paulsens East Iron Ore Project,” said William Johnson, managing director at Strike.