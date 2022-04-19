﻿
Strike at CSN expected to end today

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 21:50:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

A partial strike at Brazil`s CSN is expected to come to an end, after a meeting between workers union leaders and executives of the company takes place later today.

A similar meeting took place on April 11 has failed to reach an agreement.

The stoppage, which started on April 1, is having partial employment of workers in different areas of the company, including steel and iron ore production and port activities.

According to the company, the production and shipments operations were not significantly affected.


Tags: Brazil South America Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

