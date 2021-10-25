﻿
Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 6.3% in mid-Oct

Monday, 25 October 2021
       

On October 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 20 major cities in China totaled 10.17 million mt, down 680,000 mt or 6.3 percent compared to October 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of October 20, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.63 million mt, 1.18 million mt, 0.88 million mt, 1.77 million mt and 4.71 million mt, down 6.9 percent, 0.8 percent, 4.3 percent, 4.8 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively, compared to October 10.


