Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.6% in late Aug

Tuesday, 06 September 2022 11:11:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On August 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.19 million mt, down 550,000 mt or 5.6 percent compared to August 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of August 31, domestic inventories of hot rolled coil (HRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.81 million mt, 0.96 million mt, 1.28 million mt and 3.87 million mt, down 5.7 percent, 3.0 percent, 5.9 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively, all compared to August 20, while inventories of cold rolled coil (CRC) totaled 1.27 million mt, remaining stable, also compared to August 20.