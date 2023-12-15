Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.4% in early December

Friday, 15 December 2023 11:05:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On December 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.37 million mt, down 180,000 mt or 2.4 percent compared to November 30, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of December 10, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.61 million mt, 1.05 million mt, 1.02 million mt, 0.79 million mt and 2.9 million mt, decreasing by 5.3 percent, 0.9 percent, 2.9 percent, 2.5 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, all compared to November 30.