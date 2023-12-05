﻿
English
Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.3% in late Nov

Tuesday, 05 December 2023
       

On November 30 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.55 million mt, down 180,000 mt or 2.3 percent compared to November 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of November 30, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.7 million mt, 1.06 million mt, 1.06 million mt, 0.81 million mt and 2.93 million mt, decreasing by 4.5 percent, 0.9 percent, 3.7 percent, 3.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, all compared to November 20.


