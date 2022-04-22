﻿
Steel production increases in Argentina in March

Friday, 22 April 2022 20:31:58 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Crude steel production in Argentina reached 416,700 mt in March, against 318,900 mt in February, according to country’s steel association, Acero Argentino.

Over the period, the production of HRC increased by 19.9 percent to 407,800 mt, while the production of CRC increased by 15.8 percent to 110,600 mt.

The increased production reflects the higher demand from the auto industry, agricultural machinery production, civil construction and energy.

Acero Argentino unveiled concerns about recent import tax increases announced by Argentina’s central bank, affecting imports of iron ore, pellets, ferroalloys and metallurgical coal, items for which the country has insufficient domestic production.


Tags: crude steel Argentina South America 

