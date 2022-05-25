﻿
Steel production declines in Argentina in April

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 22:56:52 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Crude steel production in Argentina reached 345,500 mt in April, against 416,700 mt in March, according to country’s steel association Acero Argentino.

In April, the country’s production of hot rolled products reached 269,700 mt, of which 176,300 mt of long products and 93,400 mt of flat products, against respectively 196,400 mt and 211,400 mt in March. The production of CRC in April declined to 73,000 mt, from 110,600 mt in March.

The reduced production reportedly reflects lower demand from the auto and domestic appliances industries.


