Specialty steel producer Goodluck India sees 30% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2024-25

Indian specialty steel producer Goodluck India has reported a net profit of INR 450.60 million ($5.33 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2024-25, up 30 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Thursday, November 14.

The company achieved total revenue of INR 9.92 billion ($117.60 million) in the given period, a rise of 12 percent year on year.

According to the statement, the company sold 200,489 mt of specialty steel during the first half (April-September) of the fiscal year 2024-25, up nine percent year on year.