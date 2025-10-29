India’s Jindal Steel Limited sees 26% decline in consolidated net profit in Q2 of FY 2025-26

Indian Jindal Steel Limited (JSL), formerly Jindal Steel and Power Limited, achieved consolidated net profit of INR 6.35 billion ($71.95 million) in second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2025-26, a decline of 26 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company statement on Wednesday, October 29.

The company reported total revenues at INR 116.85 billion ($1.32 billion) during the second quarter, up by 4.21 percent year on year.

Production of finished steel during the quarter was two million mt, increasing by 10 percent, while sales was reported at 1.87 million mt, up by seven percent, both year on year.