 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s Jindal Steel Limited sees 26% decline in consolidated net profit in Q2 of FY 2025-26

Wednesday, 29 October 2025 09:52:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian Jindal Steel Limited (JSL), formerly Jindal Steel and Power Limited, achieved consolidated net profit of INR 6.35 billion ($71.95 million) in second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2025-26, a decline of 26 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company statement on Wednesday, October 29.

The company reported total revenues at INR 116.85 billion ($1.32 billion) during the second quarter, up by 4.21 percent year on year.

Production of finished steel during the quarter was two million mt, increasing by 10 percent, while sales was reported at 1.87 million mt, up by seven percent, both year on year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

India’s KIOCL sees lower net loss in Q1 FY 2025-26

14 Aug | Steel News

India’s NMDC sees marginal rise in consolidated net profit in Q1 FY 2025-26

13 Aug | Steel News

India’s MOIL Limited sees 66% fall in net profit in Q1 of FY 2025-26

01 Aug | Steel News

India’s Welspun Corp sees consolidated net profit rise 41% in Q1 FY 2025-26

30 Jul | Steel News

SAIL’s consolidated net profit up over 800% in Q1 FY 2025-26

28 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 158% rise in consolidated net profit in Q1 of FY 2025-26

18 Jul | Steel News

SAIL reduced total debt by $87 million in FY 2024-25

06 Jun | Steel News

India’s Welspun Corp sees consolidated net profit rise 160% in Q4 FY 2024-25

30 May | Steel News

India’s SAIL sees 11% rise in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2024-25

29 May | Steel News

India’s KIOCL Limited sees net loss increase in FY 2024-25

29 May | Steel News