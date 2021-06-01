﻿
S&P revises outlook for Metalloinvest to positive from stable

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 11:58:06 (GMT+3)
       

Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer based in Russia, has announced that global ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has revised the company’s outlook to positive from stable, while affirming the company’s ‘BB+’ long-term corporate credit rating.

According to a statement published by S&P, the revision of Metalloinvest’s outlook reflects the company’s debt reduction, as well as the resilience achieved in its operating and financial results in 2020, despite the challenging market conditions.

S&P’s analysts expect that Metalloinvest will continue to demonstrate a robust performance in 2021, given the favourable market conditions which will support further debt reduction.


