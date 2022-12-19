﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Metalloinvest to improve iron ore quality at Lebedinskiy GOK

Monday, 19 December 2022 17:12:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia’s Metalloinvest continues following an earlier approved strategy to develop its production assets, specifically in terms of reaching higher quality of iron ore and pellet feed. 

 The Russian government authorities has issued a positive decision on the project papers and engineering research regarding the construction of the flotation beneficiation plant and a new tailing dam at Metalloinvest’s Lebedinskiy GOK. The asset is Russia’s largest iron ore mining asset and also the sole Russian producer of HBI, which is also actively sold for export. 

As a result of the project, Metalloinvest expects to build a flotation beneficiation complex which will process the iron ore concentrate according to the technology of reverse flotation. With these operations, the company aims to achieve Fe content of at least 71.10 percent and silica content not more than 1.23 percent. The facility is expected to process over 9.54 million mt of additionally beneficiated iron ore concentrate per year.  

In addition, Metalloinvest will construct a new tailing dam which will be able to handle the increasing volumes of beneficiation by-products, taking into account that the existing one is limited by a 250-meter mark. 


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Russia CIS Mining Metalloinvest 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 19, 2022

19 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 4.5 percent in January-October

19 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price remains in uptrend

16 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 16, 2022

16 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 1.5 percent in Nov from Oct

16 Dec | Steel News

Freight train derails with iron ore shipments for AHMSA

15 Dec | Steel News

Iron ore prices indicate an uptrend, fluctuations not so large

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Anglo American lowers iron ore and coking coal production guidance

14 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 14, 2022

14 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s Supreme Court allows Goa government to handle iron ore dumps

14 Dec | Steel News