Metalloinvest to improve iron ore quality at Lebedinskiy GOK

Monday, 19 December 2022 17:12:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia’s Metalloinvest continues following an earlier approved strategy to develop its production assets, specifically in terms of reaching higher quality of iron ore and pellet feed.

The Russian government authorities has issued a positive decision on the project papers and engineering research regarding the construction of the flotation beneficiation plant and a new tailing dam at Metalloinvest’s Lebedinskiy GOK. The asset is Russia’s largest iron ore mining asset and also the sole Russian producer of HBI, which is also actively sold for export.

As a result of the project, Metalloinvest expects to build a flotation beneficiation complex which will process the iron ore concentrate according to the technology of reverse flotation. With these operations, the company aims to achieve Fe content of at least 71.10 percent and silica content not more than 1.23 percent. The facility is expected to process over 9.54 million mt of additionally beneficiated iron ore concentrate per year.

In addition, Metalloinvest will construct a new tailing dam which will be able to handle the increasing volumes of beneficiation by-products, taking into account that the existing one is limited by a 250-meter mark.