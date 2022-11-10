﻿
English
Metalloinvest and TGC-1 to cooperate in carbon-free energy

Thursday, 10 November 2022 15:10:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia-based iron ore producer Metalloinvest has announced that it has signed an agreement with Russian electricity generation company TGC-1 on the development of long-term cooperation in the production and purchase of green energy.

“In 2021, the company’s total carbon emissions decreased by 19 percent. In the current environment, we remain committed to our Climate Strategy to further reduce the carbon footprint of our products. The agreement with TGC-1 will increase the share of low-carbon electricity in the consumption of our plants up to 60 percent,” Alexei Kushnarev, deputy general director of the company, said.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking Production Metalloinvest 

