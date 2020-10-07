﻿
Metalloinvest to launch BF No. 2 at Ural Steel in Q4

Wednesday, 07 October 2020
       

Russia-based leading steel producer Metalloinvest has announced that it is successfully proceeding with the modernization of blast furnaces at its subsidiary Ural Steel within the scope of a large-scale investment project aiming to increase the company’s efficiency and reduce its ecological footprint. 

Accordingly, in the fourth quarter of the current year the company expects to re-launch its upgraded BF No. 2, the modernization of which was started in late 2018. After the completion of all warranty tests of the BF No. 2, the company intends to halt its BF No. 3.


