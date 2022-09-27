﻿
English
OEMK invests to expand product range and improve long product quality

Tuesday, 27 September 2022
       

Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer based in Russia, has announced that its subsidiary OEMK has begun the installation of equipment at its section rolling shop No. 1 for monitoring internal and surface defects and straightening hot rolled round and square steel.

The company has invested more than RUB 1.5 billion ($25.73 million) to expand its product range and to improve the quality of long products.

Straightening lines will ensure the straightness of rolled products with an accuracy of 1 mm per linear meter.

“Now the plant will produce both round and square steel for stamping with strict specifications from the customer in terms of geometry. At the same time, the optimization of the production chain will have a positive impact on the cost of our products,” Kirill Chernov, managing director of OEMK, said.


