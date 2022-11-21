Metalloinvest to improve iron ore concentrate quality with new beneficiation facility

Monday, 21 November 2022 15:44:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia-based iron ore producer Metalloinvest has announced that it has launched a pilot iron ore concentrate beneficiation facility at its subsidiary Andrey Varichev Mikhailovsky GOK. The company has invested over RUB 15 billion ($245.73 million) in the project, which has also created a total of 108 new jobs.

The new beneficiation facility will produce iron ore concentrate with an iron content of up to 71 percent and a low silica content. Total annual production will reach up to 16.4 million mt.

According to the statement, the beneficiation facility will significantly improve the quality of the iron ore concentrate. The facility’s concentrate will be utilized for the subsequent production of improved blast furnace pellets and direct reduced-grade pellets. Higher quality pellets will expand the export opportunities of Mikhailovsky GOK and strengthen its position in the Russian market.