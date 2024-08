In July this year, South Korea’s new car registrations decreased by 13.1 percent month on month and went up by 4.0 percent year on year to 21,977 units, according to the data released by the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).

Meanwhile, in the January-July period this year, South Korean new car registrations declined by 2.8 percent year on year to 147,629 units.