South Korea’s new car registrations down 22.2 percent in January

Thursday, 10 February 2022 11:36:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul



In January this year, South Korea’s new car registrations decreased by 27.3 percent month on month to 17,361 units and were down 22.2 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).

