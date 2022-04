Monday, 11 April 2022 11:48:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, South Korea’s new car registrations increased by 28.1 percent month on month to 24,917 units and were down 8.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).

Meanwhile, in January-March period this year, South Korean new car registrations fell by 14.2 percent year on year to 61,732 units.