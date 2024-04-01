﻿
South Africa’s base metal export value up 2.4 percent in January-February

Monday, 01 April 2024 12:32:21 (GMT+3)
       

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in February this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 18.17 billion ($966 million), up 5.5 percent from January. In the January-February period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof rose by 2.4 percent year on year to ZAR 35.35 billion ($1.87 billion).

In February, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.63 billion ($406 million), decreasing by 8.6 percent from the previous month, while in the first two months of the year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved up by 9.9 percent year on year to ZAR 15.97 billion ($849 billion) compared to the same period of 2023.


