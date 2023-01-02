﻿
South Africa’s base metal export value up 21.8 percent in Jan-Nov

Monday, 02 January 2023 09:44:38 (GMT+3)
       

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in November last year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 19.11 billion ($1.12 billion), up 36.4 percent from October of the same year. In the January-November period of last year, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof rose by 21.8 percent year on year to ZAR 188.94 billion ($11.12 billion).

In November, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.63 billion ($507.59 million), rising by 4.9 percent from the previous month, while in the first 11 months last year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof increased by 18.8 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 90.68 billion ($5.33 billion).


