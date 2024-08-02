South Africa’s base metal export value down 7.9 percent in H1

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in June this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 17.70 billion ($970 million), down 4.4 percent from May. In the January-June period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof went down by 7.9 percent year on year to ZAR 106.68 billion ($5.84 billion).

In June, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.91 billion ($488.20 million), increasing by 11.5 percent from the previous month, while in the first six months of the year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof moved down by 2.2 percent year on year to ZAR 49.61 billion ($2.72 billion) compared to the same period of 2023.