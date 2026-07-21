South Africa initiates investigation against CR flat steel imports

The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa has announced that it has initiated a safeguard investigation against the imports of cold-rolled flat steel products. The investigation period is between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2025.

The investigation was launched based on a petition from local producer ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited, claiming that the subject product is being imported into the South African market in such increasing quantities in absolute terms and relative to South African production and under such conditions, to be causing serious injury to the domestic industry. The producer submitted evidence indicating that it is experiencing serious injury during the period of investigation, primarily in the form of a decline in sales volumes, decline in market share and decline in profitability which further shifted to sustained losses.

The subject products fall under the codes 7209.15, 7209.16, 7209.17, 7209.18, 7209.25, 7209.26, 7209.27, 7209.90, 7211.23, 7211.29, 7211.90 and 7225.50.