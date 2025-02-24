 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > S....

S. Africa issues preliminary AD probe results on flat steel from three countries

Monday, 24 February 2025 12:25:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa has announced the preliminary results of its antidumping duty investigation on certain flat rolled products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel from China, Japan and Taiwan.

The investigation was launched on September 20, 2024, by a request of ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA). During the review period from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, producers from the given countries were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value, causing material injury to the South African domestic industry. However, the Commission decided not to impose provisional measures. This decision was based on the need to ensure a reliable supply of the subject products, as some items included in the investigation are not produced by the applicant, AMSA.

The products with a width of 600 mm or more (excluding stainless and grain-oriented silicon electrical steel) fall under the HS codes 7208.10, 7208.25, 7208.26, 7208.27, 7208.36, 7208.37, 7208.38, 7208.39, 7208.51, 7208.52, 7225.30, and 7225.40.


Tags: Flats S. Africa South Africa Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

India’s BIS renews mandatory quality certification of Hoa Phat

24 Feb | Steel News

US flat steel prices continue to show solid advances on tariff uncertainty, rising March scrap outlook

21 Feb | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot prices stable, sole local producer remains silent

21 Feb | Flats and Slab

Vietnam imposes provisional AD duty on HRC from China

21 Feb | Steel News

Chinese domestic PPGI prices increase slightly

21 Feb | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Market mood shifting amid price hikes in Asia and EU

21 Feb | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output down 6.6 percent in January

21 Feb | Steel News

UK maintains AD duties on corrosion-resistant steel from China

21 Feb | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 8, 2025

20 Feb | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG export prices edge up slightly

20 Feb | Flats and Slab