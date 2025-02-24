S. Africa issues preliminary AD probe results on flat steel from three countries

The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa has announced the preliminary results of its antidumping duty investigation on certain flat rolled products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel from China, Japan and Taiwan.

The investigation was launched on September 20, 2024, by a request of ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA). During the review period from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, producers from the given countries were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value, causing material injury to the South African domestic industry. However, the Commission decided not to impose provisional measures. This decision was based on the need to ensure a reliable supply of the subject products, as some items included in the investigation are not produced by the applicant, AMSA.

The products with a width of 600 mm or more (excluding stainless and grain-oriented silicon electrical steel) fall under the HS codes 7208.10, 7208.25, 7208.26, 7208.27, 7208.36, 7208.37, 7208.38, 7208.39, 7208.51, 7208.52, 7225.30, and 7225.40.