South Africa sets provisional safeguard duty on flat rolled steel imports

South Africa has decided to impose a provisional safeguard duty on imports of flat rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, according to a statement published in the country’s official gazette. The duty will be effective up to and including January 13, 2026.

The provisional duty on the given products has been decided at 52.34 percent. The subject goods are classified under the following tariff classification numbers, 7210.61.20, 7210.61.30, 7225.92.25, and 7225.92.35. According to the statement, the imports of flat rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel from over 80 countries, including Brazil, Egypt, India, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, will be exempted from the duty in question.